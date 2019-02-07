search
Ancient Settlement Found in India

Thursday, February 7, 2019

RAJKOT, INDIA—The Times of India reports that a site covering two square miles and a possible cemetery that may contain more than 100 burials have been discovered near a river in western India’s state of Gujarat. “We learnt that in ancient times, round stones were placed around the burial site,” said Subhash Bhandari of Kutch University. “Since we found such stones, it lends further credence to the possibility of finding a burial site here.” The team of researchers from Kutch University and the University of Kerala will investigate the possible burial site with 10 to 15 trenches, to see whether the burials are similar to those found at Dholavira, another Indus Valley Civilization site of similar age in the region. The team members are also mapping the site with a differential geographic positioning system and a drone. Pottery, beads, bangles, and bricks have been recovered, Bhandari added. For more, go to “India's Anonymous Artists.”

