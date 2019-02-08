search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Turquoise Mines Excavated in Northern China

Friday, February 8, 2019

URUMQI, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a cluster of turquoise mining sites covering an area of about three square miles has been studied in northwest China, close to the route of the ancient Silk Road. Archaeologists from the Xinjiang Cultural Relics and Archaeology Institute, Northwest University in Xi’an City, Shaanxi Provincial Archaeology Institute, and Beijing Science and Technology University have uncovered industrial areas that were used for processing tools and separating minerals, and separate living areas. Pottery, bronze, stone, and bone artifacts have been found, in addition to textiles and animal products. Analysis of the artifacts indicates the mine was in use during the Spring and Autumn Period, from around 770 to 475 B.C., and the Warring States Period, from around 475 to 221 B.C. To read about another discovery in China, go to “Tomb Couture.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

A Dark Age Beacon

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Scottish clan memorabilia, a conquistador shrine, Neolithic nutmeg, Maya sea salt harvesters, and a Chinese model house

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America