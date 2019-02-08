Human Remains Unearthed Near Fort William Henry

Friday, February 8, 2019

LAKE GEORGE, NEW YORK—WNYT.com reports that scattered human remains were uncovered at a construction site in the Adirondacks, near Fort William Henry, which was built by the British in 1755, during the French and Indian War. In 1757, the French laid siege to and destroyed the fort, which was situated on the southern edge of Lake George. Archaeologist David Starbuck of Plymouth State University said the bones are those of a European-American. “I suspect there could easily be hundreds of unmarked graves in this town,” Starbuck said. For more on archaeology in the area, go to “Lake George's Unfinished Fort.”