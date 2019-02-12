search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Model Tracks Spread of Megaliths Across Europe

Tuesday, February 12, 2019

model megalith spreadGOTHENBURG, SWEDEN—A new statistical model developed by Bettina Schulz Paulsson of the University of Gothenburg suggests that huge stone structures were first built in what is now northwestern France some 6,800 years ago, and that megalithic construction styles spread across Europe in three waves, according to a Science News report. Paulsson processed 2,410 radiocarbon dates obtained from megalith sites and even older graves and earthen monuments to develop a timeline for when 154 different megalith sites were built. She said the model indicates the first structures, which consisted of two or more standing stones topped with a third stone or a mound of earth, spread from northwest France down the Atlantic coast and into the Mediterranean, perhaps by sailors who traveled long distances and shared their style of building with the people they met along the way. The construction of passage graves, which are now found along the coastlines of Portugal, Spain, Ireland, England, Scotland, France, and Scandinavia, are thought to have been spread by seafaring traders between 6,000 and 5,500 years ago. The final phase of the spread of megalithic structures included the construction of monuments such as Stonehenge with massive boulders some 4,400 years ago, Paulsson said. For more, go to “Quarrying Stonehenge.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt's Eternal City

Letter From Texas

From the Trenches

Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D

Off the Grid

Reburial in Luxor

Mild Boars

Foreign Funeral Rites

The Magic Mineral

Die With Your Boots On

After the Rain

Ice Merchants

The Chicken People

Honoring the Ancestors

Ahead of His Time

Celtic Trophy Heads

A Ride to Valhalla

India's Temple Island

World Roundup

English food culture, Japanese weevils, the Sri Lankan spice trade, and surviving the Tibetan Plateau

Artifact

A lady’s circle of influence

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America