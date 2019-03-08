search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

World War II–Era Water Tank Filled In at Lincoln Cathedral

Friday, March 8, 2019

Lincoln water tankLINCOLN, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that archaeologists have located a water tank measuring 65 feet long and 32 feet wide installed at Lincoln Cathedral during World War II. Water in the tank was earmarked for use by firefighters in case the cathedral was bombed during a German air raid. “It needed to be big to hold enough water to hose the cathedral,” explained archaeologist Mark Allen. The tank was never needed, however, and will be filled in as part of a project to restore the cathedral and its grounds. To read about a raid on a German World War II–era heavy water plant in Norway, go to “The Secrets of Sabotage.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt's Eternal City

Letter From Texas

From the Trenches

Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D

Off the Grid

Reburial in Luxor

Mild Boars

Foreign Funeral Rites

The Magic Mineral

Die With Your Boots On

After the Rain

Ice Merchants

The Chicken People

Honoring the Ancestors

Ahead of His Time

Celtic Trophy Heads

A Ride to Valhalla

India's Temple Island

World Roundup

English food culture, Japanese weevils, the Sri Lankan spice trade, and surviving the Tibetan Plateau

Artifact

A lady’s circle of influence

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America