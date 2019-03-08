World War II–Era Water Tank Filled In at Lincoln Cathedral

Friday, March 8, 2019

LINCOLN, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that archaeologists have located a water tank measuring 65 feet long and 32 feet wide installed at Lincoln Cathedral during World War II. Water in the tank was earmarked for use by firefighters in case the cathedral was bombed during a German air raid. “It needed to be big to hold enough water to hose the cathedral,” explained archaeologist Mark Allen. The tank was never needed, however, and will be filled in as part of a project to restore the cathedral and its grounds. To read about a raid on a German World War II–era heavy water plant in Norway, go to “The Secrets of Sabotage.”