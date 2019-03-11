search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Massacre Sites in Central Germany Investigated

Monday, March 11, 2019

Germany mass graveWESTPHALIA-LIPPE, GERMANY—DW.com reports that three rural sites in central Germany where 208 Polish and Russian forced laborers were murdered and buried by Nazi troops in 1945 are under investigation. Shoes, colored buttons, pearls, a Polish language prayer book and lexicon, cutlery, and textile fragments are among the 400 artifacts recovered. Historian Marcus Weidner said many of objects came from a forest site in the Langenback Valley, where the remains of 60 women, 10 men, and a child were also unearthed. The placement of the artifacts at this site suggests the victims were told to leave their possessions at the edge of the road. Metal detectorists found bullets throughout the forest, indicating that the victims tried to escape before they were shot. Spades were also found at this site. American troops ordered the exhumation and reburial in a cemetery of the remains of 57 people killed at the second site. At the third site, a harmonica, a glasses case, a comb, a spoon, and Soviet coins were unearthed. After the 80 victims had been killed at this site, their bodies were buried in a cavity created by Nazi troops with detonated mortars. Their remains were exhumed in 1947 for reburial. To date, researchers have identified 14 of the 208 victims from the three sites. For more, go to “Off the Grid: Krakow, Poland.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt's Eternal City

Letter From Texas

From the Trenches

Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D

Off the Grid

Reburial in Luxor

Mild Boars

Foreign Funeral Rites

The Magic Mineral

Die With Your Boots On

After the Rain

Ice Merchants

The Chicken People

Honoring the Ancestors

Ahead of His Time

Celtic Trophy Heads

A Ride to Valhalla

India's Temple Island

World Roundup

English food culture, Japanese weevils, the Sri Lankan spice trade, and surviving the Tibetan Plateau

Artifact

A lady’s circle of influence

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America