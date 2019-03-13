search
Harappan Cemetery Excavated in India

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

GUJARAT, INDIA—The Hindu reports that a team of researchers from the University of Kerala excavated more than 20 graves in a Harappan cemetery in western India dating to between 3300 and 2600 B.C. Pottery, conch-shell bangles, terracotta and stone beads, stone tools, grinding stones, and animal remains were also found in the graves. Some of the graves were rectangular and oriented east-west, with the heads of the bodies at the eastern end of the graves. Other graves contained the remains of people who may have been cremated, and some of the burials may have been moved from a prior burial site and reinterred. Most of the human remains in the graves had completely decomposed, but one complete skeleton was recovered. All of the remains have been sent to laboratories for further study. For more, go to “India's Temple Island.”

Recent Issues


