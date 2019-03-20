search
Roman Tile Factory Unearthed in Northern England

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

CUMBRIA, ENGLAND—Cumbria Crack reports that a Roman tile factory and a medieval foundation and burial were discovered in the original path of a water pipeline in northwest England. Archaeologists had expected to find the remains of a medieval farm at the site. The medieval structure was built within the Roman one, perhaps as an outbuilding for the farm. The body was found within the outline of the medieval building. “Usually a grave cut can be seen during excavation, but here there was no evidence of one, suggesting the body may have been put into the rubble of the Roman building during the medieval period,” said archaeologist Phil Mann. Coins, pottery, and an oven that may have been used to make tiles for use in Roman under-floor heating systems were also uncovered. The tiles are thought to have been transported to a nearby Roman settlement and fort. The pipeline will be rerouted to preserve the site. To read about evidence of religious practice by Roman troops stationed at Hadrian's Wall found at a site in Cumbria, go to “The Ritual Landscape.”

