search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

2,500-Year-Old Pottery Fragment May Depict Jokester Deity

Monday, March 25, 2019

Jerusalem Bes vesselJERUSALEM, ISRAEL—According to a report in The Times of Israel, a Persian-period fragment of a pottery vessel bearing the image of a deity named Bes has been discovered in a refuse pit in City of David National Park. Yuval Gadot of Tel Aviv University and Yiftah Shalev of the Israel Antiquities Authority explained that Bes, a character from Egyptian mythology, was often depicted as a fat, bearded dwarf with googly eyes and a protruding tongue. The god was also sometimes portrayed as a slim jester wearing a feathered hat. Bes was thought to drive away evil spirits with laughter, and was considered the protector of households, children, mothers, and women giving birth. Similar Bes vessels have been found in Persian-period settlements along the Mediterranean coast, and are thought to have been carried there by Egyptian traders. This fragment, the first depiction of Bes discovered in Jerusalem, shows two wide-open eyes, a nose, one ear, and a corner of a mouth. To read about Bes' presence in tattoos, go to “Ancient Tattoos: Faience Figurine and Bowl.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt's Eternal City

Sicily's Lost Theater

Letter From Texas

From the Trenches

Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D

Off the Grid

Reburial in Luxor

Mild Boars

Foreign Funeral Rites

The Magic Mineral

Die With Your Boots On

After the Rain

Ice Merchants

The Chicken People

Honoring the Ancestors

Ahead of His Time

Celtic Trophy Heads

A Ride to Valhalla

India's Temple Island

World Roundup

English food culture, Japanese weevils, the Sri Lankan spice trade, and surviving the Tibetan Plateau

Artifact

A lady’s circle of influence

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America