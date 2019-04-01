Ptolemaic-Era Sarcophagus Found in Egypt
Monday, April 1, 2019
CAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a recent archaeological excavation has uncovered a limestone sarcophagus at the site of the Quweisna quarries in Menoufiya Governate, north of Cairo. According to Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, the sarcophagus is roughly six-and-a-half-feet tall and two-feet wide, and is in good condition. Two mummies were discovered inside, one on top of the other. Alongside the human remains, which are poorly preserved, the team recovered an assemblage of clay pots, amphoras, plates, and amulets and scarabs carved in gold and faience, as well as bronze coins from the Ptolemaic era. To read more about the archaeology of Ptolemaic-era Egpyt, go to “In the Time of the Rosetta Stone.”
