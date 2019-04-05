search
Well-Preserved Paintings and Mummies Found in Upper Egypt

Friday, April 5, 2019

CAIRO, EGYPT—Egypt’s Tourism and Antiquities Police discovered a Ptolemaic-era tomb while investigating illegal excavations near the Al-Dayabat archaeological mound in Upper Egypt’s Sohag Governorate, according to an Ahram Online report. The tomb, which is made up of two small rooms and contained two limestone sarcophagi, belonged to a nobleman named Toutou and his musician wife. One well-preserved mummy has also been recovered. “Although it is a very small tomb from the Ptolemaic period, it is exceptionally painted with beautiful scenes,” said Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities. Mummified falcons, eagles, cats, dogs, and shrews were found in the tomb as well. Waziri said that ancient Egyptians believed shrews could cure blindness, because they can have good night vision. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Reburial in Luxor.”

