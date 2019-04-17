search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Scientists Analyze 2,000-Year-Old Remains in Poland

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

BAGICZ, POLAND—According to a Science in Poland report, scientists from the University of Szczecin and the University of Warsaw examined the remains of a woman that eroded out of a cliff in northwestern Poland in the late nineteenth century. Estimated to have been between the ages of 20 and 35 at the time of her death, the woman suffered from osteoarthritis that may have been caused by hard physical labor. She was buried in a wooden log with a bone pin, a wooden stool, and a clasp, a bead necklace, and bracelets, all made of bronze. Fragments of woolen clothing and leather were also recovered. Radiocarbon dating of the woman’s skeleton indicates she died around A.D. 30, or about 100 years earlier than had been previously thought based on the style of the grave goods. The researchers looked for evidence of the woman’s diet in the chemical make-up of her teeth, since a diet heavy in ocean fish can skew the results of radiocarbon testing. “We didn’t find any traces of Baltic fish in her diet,” said Rafał Fetner of the University of Warsaw, “but she had consumed many animal products, as evidenced by the type of proteins preserved in her teeth.” This result surprised the team members because the woman was buried near the Baltic Sea coast. To read about an investigation into a much more recent period of Polish history, go to “Cold War Storage.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Mapping the Past

Letter from the Dead Sea

From the Trenches

Epic Proportions

Off the Grid

Stabbed in the Back

A Fox in the House

Tigress by the Tail

Family Secrets

Cold War Storage

Marrow of Humanity

Maya Beekeepers

Roman Soldier Scribbles

Understanding Hornet's Fate

Viking Warrioress

Colonial Cooling

Temple of the Flayed Lord

Celtic Curiosity

Submerged Scottish Forest

World Roundup

American whaler petroglyphs, Chinese “elixir of immortality,” Neanderthal footprints, and Ice Age rabbit hunting

Artifact

At some point in the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America