Bronze Age Structures and Tube System Found on Greek Isles

Thursday, April 25, 2019

ATHENS, GREECE—A system of tubes used to keep seawater out of a multi-level Bronze Age settlement was discovered on the Greek islands of Keros and Dascalio, according to The Greek Reporter. The two islands were connected in antiquity. The recent excavations also revealed that some of the buildings on Dascalio were monumental in size, and were built with marble imported from Naxos. For more about recent discoveries on Keros, go to “A Bronze Age Landmark.”