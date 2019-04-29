search
Bear Paw Found in Neolithic Burial in Poland

Monday, April 29, 2019

SANDOMIERZ, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that the bones of a bear’s paw were discovered near the 4,500-year-old dismembered remains of a man and a small child in southeastern Poland. The paw had been placed at the entranceway to the niche where the human remains were buried. Traces of fire were also found in the same location as the bear's paw, leading archaeologists to speculate that rituals had been performed at the site. Elżbieta Sieradzka of the University of Rzeszow said the paw may have been left as an offering, and explained that the bones of domesticated animals, such as cattle and pigs, were usually placed in late Neolithic graves. A pig's jaw was also recovered. To read about Cold War archaeology in Poland, go to "Cold War Storage." 

