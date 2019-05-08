search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Bronze Age Cist Found on Orkney Island

Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Scotland Orkney cistFINSTOWN, SCOTLAND—The Orcadian reports that an intact burial cist was discovered at a proposed construction site on the main island of Orkney by a team from the Orkney Research Centre for Archaeology (ORCA). A stone-lined box capped with a large, flat stone, the cist was found just below the surface of the ground, and is estimated to be 3,500 years old. No human remains have been found in the cist to date, but archaeologist Pete Higgins said careful excavation may detect some pieces of bone. To read in-depth about archaeology on Orkney, go to “Neolithic Europe's Remote Heart.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Mapping the Past

Letter from the Dead Sea

From the Trenches

Epic Proportions

Off the Grid

Stabbed in the Back

A Fox in the House

Tigress by the Tail

Family Secrets

Cold War Storage

Marrow of Humanity

Maya Beekeepers

Roman Soldier Scribbles

Understanding Hornet's Fate

Viking Warrioress

Colonial Cooling

Temple of the Flayed Lord

Celtic Curiosity

Submerged Scottish Forest

World Roundup

American whaler petroglyphs, Chinese “elixir of immortality,” Neanderthal footprints, and Ice Age rabbit hunting

Artifact

At some point in the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America