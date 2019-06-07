search
Neolithic Stone Structure Found in Cyprus

Friday, June 7, 2019

NICOSIA, CYPRUS—Tornos News reports that a team of archaeologists led by Nikos Efstratiou of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki investigated a Neolithic site in a remote area of the Troodos Mountains, a range located in the center of the island of Cyprus. There the researchers uncovered a circular stone building measuring about 16 feet across that has been dated to between 6400 and 5600 B.C. Smaller structures and a refuse area were found near the circular building. They also recovered tools made from flint, vessels carved from stone, and animal bones. To see a colorful mosaic discovered in a Roman villa in Cyrpus, go to "And They're Off."

