Decorated Medieval Leather Found in Northern England

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

YORK, ENGLAND—The York Press reports that a piece of leather thought to date to the medieval period was unearthed during work to replace a high-voltage cable near the center of the city of York. Toby Kendall of the York Archaeological Trust said the piece of leather, which is decorated with an image of a dragon or another sort of mythical beast with wings, horns, and a tail, was found in waterlogged soil that was disturbed when sewers were installed more than 100 years ago. For more on archaeology in York, go to “Off with Their Heads.”