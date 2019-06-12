search
Decorated Medieval Leather Found in Northern England

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

York medieval leatherYORK, ENGLAND—The York Press reports that a piece of leather thought to date to the medieval period was unearthed during work to replace a high-voltage cable near the center of the city of York. Toby Kendall of the York Archaeological Trust said the piece of leather, which is decorated with an image of a dragon or another sort of mythical beast with wings, horns, and a tail, was found in waterlogged soil that was disturbed when sewers were installed more than 100 years ago. For more on archaeology in York, go to “Off with Their Heads.”

