Painted Tomb Discovered in China

Thursday, June 20, 2019

TAIYUAN, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a brick-chambered tomb thought to date to the Yuan Dynasty (A.D. 1279–1368) has been discovered in northern China. The tomb is decorated with well-preserved murals depicting a desk for ritual activities, landscapes, and a number of women. Wang Xiaoyi of the Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology said the clothes and hairstyles of the women in the paintings provide insight into the fashions of the Yuan Dynasty. Researchers are still investigating the possible identity of the tomb’s occupant. To read about a ceramic representation of a brightly colored beast dating to the Yuan Dynasty, go to “Artifact.”