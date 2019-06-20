search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Painted Tomb Discovered in China

Thursday, June 20, 2019

TAIYUAN, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a brick-chambered tomb thought to date to the Yuan Dynasty (A.D. 1279–1368) has been discovered in northern China. The tomb is decorated with well-preserved murals depicting a desk for ritual activities, landscapes, and a number of women. Wang Xiaoyi of the Shanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology said the clothes and hairstyles of the women in the paintings provide insight into the fashions of the Yuan Dynasty. Researchers are still investigating the possible identity of the tomb’s occupant. To read about a ceramic representation of a brightly colored beast dating to the Yuan Dynasty, go to “Artifact.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America