Germany Repatriates Ancient Sculpture to Italy

Thursday, June 20, 2019

Italy sculpture repatriationROME, ITALY—According to a report in The Local, a second-century A.D. sculpture smuggled out of Italy sometime between 1944 and the early 1960s was handed over to Italian authorities at the German ambassador’s residence in Italy. Excavated in the 1930s in central Italy, the carving depicts the head and shoulders of a young man. German authorities offered to repatriate the object, which was acquired from a private citizen and has been housed in the University of Munster’s Archaeological Museum for the past 55 years. “This is a highly symbolic act,” commented Alberto Bonisoli, Italy’s minister of culture. To read about a recently discovered missing portion of a Roman sculpture, go to “Hand Picked.”

