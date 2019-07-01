search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Roman Sculpture and Chamber Pot Unearthed in Bulgaria

Monday, July 1, 2019

SVISHTOV, BULGARIA—Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that the head from a small statue of a child dating to the third century A.D. and a chamber pot were unearthed at the site of the ancient city of Novae during excavations led by Pavlina Vladkova of the Veliko Tarnovo Regional Museum of History. Two other carvings similar to the head have been previously found at the site, and are thought to have been part of statues depicting playing children, Vladkova said. The chamber pot measures nearly two feet deep, has a stable bottom, and was found in a Roman villa, in an area where the bedrooms are thought to have been located. Three other chamber pots have been recovered from the structure, but this one is smaller, Vladkova explained, and may have been used by children. A latrine at the villa was connected to several canals with a pipeline, she added. The city of Novae was founded as a Roman military camp at the southernmost point of the Danube River in A.D. 69, and was occupied into the seventh century, when it was destroyed by invading Avars and Slavs. To read about a discovery at a Roman villa in Bulgaria, go to “Mirror, Mirror.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America