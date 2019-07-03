Ancient Industrial Structures Unearthed on Cyprus

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

NICOSIA, CYPRUS—According to a Cyprus Mail report, excavations on a hilltop at the site of Akrotiri overlooking Dreamer’s Bay, which is located on the coast of the southernmost point of the island of Cyprus, have uncovered commercial and industrial structures dating to the Byzantine period. Researchers led by Simon James of the University of Leicester found stone foundations, pottery, roofing materials, and coins that suggest the complex was in use until at least the sixth century A.D. A quarry, partially covered by the later industrial buildings, produced square blocks and round millstones, he added. James said structures in the quarry had ceramic water pipes dated to the Roman era and plastered walls with painted decorations. To read about a discovery dating to an earlier period on Cyprus, go to “Living the Good Afterlife.”