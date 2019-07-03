search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Ancient Industrial Structures Unearthed on Cyprus

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Cyprus Akrotiri industryNICOSIA, CYPRUS—According to a Cyprus Mail report, excavations on a hilltop at the site of Akrotiri overlooking Dreamer’s Bay, which is located on the coast of the southernmost point of the island of Cyprus, have uncovered commercial and industrial structures dating to the Byzantine period. Researchers led by Simon James of the University of Leicester found stone foundations, pottery, roofing materials, and coins that suggest the complex was in use until at least the sixth century A.D. A quarry, partially covered by the later industrial buildings, produced square blocks and round millstones, he added. James said structures in the quarry had ceramic water pipes dated to the Roman era and plastered walls with painted decorations. To read about a discovery dating to an earlier period on Cyprus, go to “Living the Good Afterlife.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America