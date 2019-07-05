Votive Deposit Discovered in Sicily

Friday, July 5, 2019

PALERMO, ITALY—ANSA reports that a votive deposit containing red deer antlers and two large bull horns was discovered at the Selinunte acropolis by a team of researchers led by Clemente Marconi of New York University. The acropolis at Selinunte, an ancient Greek colony located on the southwestern coast of Sicily, is known for its five temples. Marconi said the horns are the first evidence of bull sacrifice to be unearthed at the site. To read more about the exploration of ancient Greek cities in Italy, go to "Sicily's Lost Theater."