6,000-Year-Old Dart Tip Uncovered in Canada
Friday, July 12, 2019
SASKATOON, CANADA—The Star Phoenix reports that archaeology student Kristina Chomyshen of the University of Saskatchewan uncovered a 6,000-year-old dart tip at the Wolf Willow site in south-central Canada’s Wanuskewin Heritage Park. The point would have been propelled by hunters with a device called a throwing board. “The Gowen cultural period wasn’t known to be at the Wolf Willow site and very [little] has been found at other sites in Wanuskewin,” Chomyshen said. “So it’s an incredibly exciting find.” To read about a barbed arrow point that was discovered in the southern Yukon, go to “Time’s Arrow.”
