6,000-Year-Old Dart Tip Uncovered in Canada

Friday, July 12, 2019

SASKATOON, CANADA—The Star Phoenix reports that archaeology student Kristina Chomyshen of the University of Saskatchewan uncovered a 6,000-year-old dart tip at the Wolf Willow site in south-central Canada’s Wanuskewin Heritage Park. The point would have been propelled by hunters with a device called a throwing board. “The Gowen cultural period wasn’t known to be at the Wolf Willow site and very [little] has been found at other sites in Wanuskewin,” Chomyshen said. “So it’s an incredibly exciting find.” To read about a barbed arrow point that was discovered in the southern Yukon, go to “Time’s Arrow.”

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Place of the Loyal Samurai

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Recent Issues


