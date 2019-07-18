search
Baekje Kingdom Burial Mounds Recorded in South Korea

Thursday, July 18, 2019

GONGJU, SOUTH KOREA—The Korea Herald reports that 41 small burial mounds have been discovered near the tomb of King Muryeong, the 25th king of the Baekje Kingdom, who ruled from A.D. 501 to 523. Researchers from South Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration said the mounds at Songsan-ri may cover additional underground royal tombs dating to the Baekje era, which spanned from 18 B.C. to A.D. 660. Another 29 tumuli were discovered between 1927 and 1933, when Korea was ruled by Japan, though records for only eight of these tombs survive. Bricks similar to those found in King Muryeong’s tomb were also recovered, and may mark the location of another brick tomb in the area. King Muryeong’s burial is the only Baekje Kingdom tomb whose occupant has ever been identified. To read about another recent discovery in South Korea, go to “Tigress by the Tail.”

