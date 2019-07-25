search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

“Natural Refrigerator” Found in Eastern Turkey

Thursday, July 25, 2019

ELAZIĞ PROVINCE, TURKEY—A farmer unearthed a food-storage jar dating to the late eighteenth century while plowing a field in eastern Turkey, Hurriyet Daily News reports. The 4.6-foot-tall container was made of red clay and its interior was plastered with concrete mortar. “It is a natural refrigerator produced under contemporary conditions to preserve food for people centuries ago,” said Baskil District Mayor İhsan Akmurat. The jar's clay exterior would have acted as a humidity control, enabling the container to keep food fresh. For more on historical means of refrigeration, go to "Ice Merchants."

