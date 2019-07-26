Police Confiscate Ancient Coins in Vietnam

Friday, July 26, 2019

YEN BAI, VIETNAM—The Vietnam News Agency reports that more than 200 pounds of bronze coins were confiscated by police during a traffic stop in north-central Vietnam. The oldest of the coins dates to 118 B.C., and is thought to have been minted during the reign of Emperor Wudi of China’s Han Dynasty. Other coins in the collection date to between the seventh and thirteenth centuries A.D. The police determined the motorcyclist in possession of the coins had purchased them from people who allegedly unearthed them in northern Vietnam. For more on archaeology in Vietnam, go to "World Roundup: Vietnam."