2,750-Year-Old Royal Burials Discovered in Turkey

Monday, July 29, 2019

VAN, TURKEY—A Urartian royal necropolis dating to the ninth century B.C. has been discovered at the site of Cavustepe Castle in eastern Turkey, according to a report by the Anadolu Agency. The castle is thought to have been constructed by Sarduri II, king of the Urartians, in 750 B.C. “The ruling class living at the castle had been buried here,” explained Rafet Cavusoglu of Yuzuncu Yil University. A silver necklace, 39 earrings, an amulet, a lion brooch, and a belt decorated with characters from mythology were recovered from the graves, he added. In addition to the burials, the excavators recently uncovered a collection of urns in an area covered with stones measuring about ten feet wide by 16 feet long. “It is a very interesting area, different from other sites that we have excavated in the necropolis so far,” Cavusoglu said. The discovery could offer new information about Urartian culture. To read about a recent discovery from one of Turkey's most famous sites, go to "Skull Cult at Göbekli Tepe."