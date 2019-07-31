Section of World War II Submarine Found Off Alaskan Coast
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
NEW YORK, NEW YORK—The bow of the submarine USS Grunion has been discovered off the coast of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, about a quarter of a mile from the wreckage of the rest of the vessel, which was discovered in 2007, according to a CNN report. Tim Taylor of the Lost 52 Project said the bow separated from the rest of the submarine and traveled down a steep volcanic embankment. The Grunion was reported lost on August 16, 1942, after attacking enemy ships during its first war patrol. A total of 52 submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet were lost--and 3,500 submariners perished--during World War II. To read about the recent discovery of aircraft carrier USS Hornet, go to "Understanding Hornet's Fate."
Advertisement
Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town
Bronze Age costume jewelry
Advertisement
Advertisement