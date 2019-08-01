Lost Scottish Pub Uncovered

Thursday, August 1, 2019

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND—Evidence of a pub or inn dating back to at least the eighteenth century has been uncovered in the Scottish Highlands, according to a report from STV News. The remnants, which were found in the Glencoe settlement of Achtriochtan, include fragments of glass bottles and manganese mottled ware, which is known to have been used to make tankards and drinking goblets. Archaeologists have been investigating the remains of Achtriochtan and two other Glencoe villages, all of which appear in eighteenth-century military maps, but which were cleared to make way for sheep grazing by the nineteenth century. Five of the eight known buildings from Achtriochtan have been unearthed, says Derek Alexander, head of archaeology at the National Trust for Scotland, and one of the residents is identified in records as having been in charge of a house or inn. “One of the buildings has got a little yard in front of it,” Alexander said. “We think that this is where people put their horses before they popped in for a drink.” To read about the discovery of possible remnants of a sixteenth-century massacre in Scotland, go to “A Dangerous Island.”