3,300-Year-Old Chamber Tombs Discovered in Greece

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Aidonia chamber tombsATHENS, GREECE—According to The Greek Reporter, two chamber tombs dating to the Late Mycenaean period (1400–1200 B.C.) have been discovered at the Aidonia burial site, which is located near the ancient town of Nemea in southern Greece. One of the rock-cut tombs had an intact roof and contained the bones of 14 people whose remains had been moved from other burial sites, in addition to two complete burials. The roof of the second tomb, which contained three burials, had collapsed. Pottery, figurines, and other small artifacts such as buttons were also recovered from both of the tombs. To read about the discovery of another Mycenaean chamber tomb, go to "A Monumental Find."

Recent Issues


