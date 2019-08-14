search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Inscription Identifies Ancient Greek Island Site

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Artemis in AmarynthosPALEOCHORIA, GREECE—The National Herald reports that a partially preserved inscription, reading “of Artemis in Amarynthos,” has been uncovered on the island of Euboea, at the site of a sanctuary of the goddess Artemis discovered two years ago near the modern village of Amarynthos. Karl Reber of the University of Lausanne and Amalia Karapashalidou of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Euboea said the inscription, which is the first at the site to bear the place name of Amarynthos, links the Greek goddess of hunting to the remains of the 2,500-year-old monumental structure. The block was reused in the Roman era to construct a fountain. To read about an inscription bearing text from the Odyssey that was recently found at Olympia, go to "Epic Find," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2018.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America