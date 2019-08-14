Inscription Identifies Ancient Greek Island Site

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

PALEOCHORIA, GREECE—The National Herald reports that a partially preserved inscription, reading “of Artemis in Amarynthos,” has been uncovered on the island of Euboea, at the site of a sanctuary of the goddess Artemis discovered two years ago near the modern village of Amarynthos. Karl Reber of the University of Lausanne and Amalia Karapashalidou of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Euboea said the inscription, which is the first at the site to bear the place name of Amarynthos, links the Greek goddess of hunting to the remains of the 2,500-year-old monumental structure. The block was reused in the Roman era to construct a fountain. To read about an inscription bearing text from the Odyssey that was recently found at Olympia, go to "Epic Find," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2018.