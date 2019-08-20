Welsh Hillfort Threatened by Coastal Erosion

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

GWYNEDD, WALES—Archaeologists are working to learn more about an Iron Age hillfort near Caernarfon in north Wales that is being gradually eroded by the sea, according to a report from BBC News. The fort at Dinas Dinlle is believed to date back about 2,500 years, and coins found at the site indicate it was also occupied in the Roman period. Early maps of the fort and the curve of its remaining defenses show that it was once completely enclosed, but a section of its western perimeter has fallen into the Irish Sea due to thousands of years of erosion. The current study of the fort is being led by archaeologists from the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales (RCAHMW) as part of the Climate Change and Cultural Heritage Project. The researchers are using aerial photography to create a 3-D model of the fort and have conducted a detailed survey to glean more information about it. “Through our work, we hope to gain a better understanding of when Dinas Dinlle was built and occupied, and how much has been lost to the sea,” said RCAHMW archaeologist Louise Barker. To read about a Roman fort in Wales that was revealed by the hot, dry conditions of summer 2018, go to “The Marks of Time: Roman Fort.”