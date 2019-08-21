Anglo-Saxon Building Unearthed at English Castle

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

BAMBURGH, ENGLAND—According to a report in The Northumberland Gazette, archaeologists excavating Anglo-Saxon remains at Bamburgh Castle on England's northeast coast have unearthed the remains of a large building dating to the mid-seventh to mid-eighth century. Led by archaeologist Graeme Young, the team initially believed they were excavating a series of small buildings, but instead discovered the edges of a single large building adjacent to a large cobble pathway. The structure was found below a layer that contained traces of a forge dating to the ninth century, and it's possible the newly identified structure may have also have been used by Anglo-Saxons for an industrial activity such as metal working. To read in-depth about the excavations at Bamburgh Castle, go to “Stronghold of the Kings of the North.”