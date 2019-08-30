search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Chimú Child Sacrifice Site Found in Peru

Friday, August 30, 2019

HUANCHACO, PERU—The Guardian reports that 227 skeletons of children ranging in age from five to 14 have been uncovered at a coastal desert site in northern Peru. “This is the biggest site where the remains of sacrificed children have been found,” said archaeologist Feren Castillo of the National University of Trujillo. The children are thought to have been sacrificed by the Chimú culture some 500 years ago, during a period when the El Niño weather pattern caused torrential rains and flooding. Muddy footprints suggest the children marched one mile from the adobe city of Chan Chan to the burial site, and lesions on their breastbones indicate they were killed with ceremonial knives before they were buried facing the sea. Some of the well-preserved remains still have skin and hair, and some of the children were wearing silver earrings at the time of death. To read about funerary idols found in an elite Chimú tomb, go to "Artifact."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America