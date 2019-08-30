search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Feathered Garments Discovered in Peruvian Burial

Friday, August 30, 2019

HUANCHACO, PERU—The Andina News Agency reports that excavations in Pampa La Cruz have unearthed the burial of a Chimú individual whose body was placed in a squatting position and covered with a tabard, a garment similar to a poncho, made of red and yellow feathers. A headdress made of blue, white, green, black, and yellow feathers was also found in the grave. “We need to conduct studies to identify the type of birds from which such feathers were taken and the manufacturing technique,” said archaeologist Gabriel Prieto of the National University of Trujillo, who believes a black resin was used to fasten the headdress' ropes and threads. A similar burial containing a feathered garment featuring mostly blue feathers was uncovered in another area of the site last year, he added. To read about macaws seemingly raised for their feathers by the Puebloan people of the American Southwest, go to "Angry Birds."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America