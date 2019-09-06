search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Dragon Sculptures Uncovered in Western Han Dynasty Tomb

Friday, September 6, 2019

ZHENGZHOU, CHINA—Two gilded silver dragon figurines featuring detailed horns, eyes, teeth, and feathers have been discovered in a Western Han Dynasty (206 B.C.–A.D. 9) tomb in north-central Mongolia, according to a Xinhua report. The tomb is said to be one of 400 tombs in the cemetery belonging to Xiongnu aristocrats. Sometimes referred to as the Huns, the Xiongnu were an alliance of nomadic tribes that clashed with the Chinese imperial court. Archaeologist Lan Wanli said the exquisitely carved dragon sculptures measure about three inches long, and may have been ornaments on a decorative vessel. A jade belt hook, wooden cups, a leather horse harness, chariots, weapons, and household utensils were also recovered from the tomb. The bottom of the individual’s coffin was covered with layers of fabric, unhusked millet, goosefoot plants, and sawdust mixed with small pieces of charcoal and goosefoot. This was the first such arrangement found in a Xiongnu aristocrat’s coffin, Lan said. To read about a Xiongnu burial discovered in Siberia, go to "Nomadic Chic."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America