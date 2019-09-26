Roman Fort Found in Southwest England

Thursday, September 26, 2019

EXETER, ENGLAND—The Guardian reports that a previously undocumented Roman military site was discovered in southwest England during an investigation of the area ahead of the renovation of a bus station built in the 1960s. Archaeologist Andrew Pye of Exeter City Council said the series of ditches, coins, local pottery, and fine red Samian tableware imported from France date to the first decades of the Roman conquest of Britain. The region eventually became Rome’s regional capital. To read about a Roman fort in Wales uncovered by a summer 2018 heatwave, go to "The Marks of Time: Roman Fort."