Fragment of Face Sculpture Unearthed in Italy
Monday, September 30, 2019
SALERNO, ITALY—According to an ANSA report, a sculpture fragment has been uncovered in the Temple of Athena at the ancient Greek site of Paestum, which is located on the coast of the Tyrrhenian Sea in southern Italy. The partial human face is thought to have been crafted from the same stone used in the temple’s decorative elements. The ancient city boasts three well-preserved Greek temples built sometime between 600 and 450 B.C., whose columns feature the simple circular capitals of the Doric order. For more about archaeology in southern Italy, go to "Sicily's Lost Theater."
