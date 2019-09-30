search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Fragment of Face Sculpture Unearthed in Italy

Monday, September 30, 2019

Italy Paestum TemplesSALERNO, ITALY—According to an ANSA report, a sculpture fragment has been uncovered in the Temple of Athena at the ancient Greek site of Paestum, which is located on the coast of the Tyrrhenian Sea in southern Italy. The partial human face is thought to have been crafted from the same stone used in the temple’s decorative elements. The ancient city boasts three well-preserved Greek temples built sometime between 600 and 450 B.C., whose columns feature the simple circular capitals of the Doric order. For more about archaeology in southern Italy, go to "Sicily's Lost Theater."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Minaret in the Mountains

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America