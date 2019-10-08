search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Well-Preserved Dog Remains Unearthed in Peru

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Peru Sechin DogCASMA, PERU—According to an Andina report, the intact 1,000-year-old skeletal remains of a dog were discovered inside the main building at Sechin, a 4,000-year-old site in northern coastal Peru’s Casma Valley. Sechín Archaeological Project Director Mónica Suárez said that in addition to the animal’s bones, some of its yellow-brown fur and paw pads were preserved. Sechín, known for its megalithic architecture and bas relief sculptures depicting human sacrifices, is thought to have served as the capital city of the Sechín culture. Suárez explained that the dog belongs to a later occupation of the site by the Casma culture around A.D. 1000. Further analysis of the remains could reveal the dog’s breed and age at death, she added. To read about genetic studies to determine whether indigenous canine DNA persists in modern-day dogs, go to "The American Canine Family Tree."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Minaret in the Mountains

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America