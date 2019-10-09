search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Early Bronze Age Megalopolis Discovered in Israel

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Israel FigurinesHARISH, ISRAEL—As many as 6,000 people may have once lived in En Esur, a 5,000-year-old site uncovered in northern Israel, according to a CNN report. Built on top of an earlier settlement, the city was situated at the crossroads of two trade routes, covered more than 160 acres, and consisted of planned roads, alleys, designated residential neighborhoods and public areas, a temple, and fortifications. “Our site is more than two or three times larger than the largest sites [in this area] during this period,” explained archaeologist Yitzhak Paz of the Israel Antiquities Authority. A stone basin in the temple’s courtyard may have been used during religious rituals, while stone figurines depicting humans and animals, as well as burnt animal bones, were found inside the temple. Paz said his team of researchers does not know why the city was abandoned, but flooding along Israel’s coastal plain may have played a role. To read about excavations at another Bronze Age site in Israel, go to "Cults of the Bronze Age."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Minaret in the Mountains

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America