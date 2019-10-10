2,300-Year-Old Fortifications Unearthed in Cyprus

Thursday, October 10, 2019

NICOSIA, CYPRUS—In-Cyprus reports that a previously unknown fortification dating to the early Hellenistic period has been discovered at the site of Pyla-Vigla on the southeastern coast of Cyprus. The well-defended settlement is situated on a steep plateau overlooking Larnaca Bay and the coastal road that connected the cities of Kition and Salamis. Archaeologists led by Brandon R. Olson and Justin Stephens of Metropolitan State University of Denver, Tom Landvatter of Reed College, and R. Scott Moore of Indiana University of Pennsylvania uncovered extensive mudbrick and fieldstone fortifications, projectile points, iron weapons, and lead sling bullets, which were dated to the late fourth and early third centuries B.C. on the basis of the architectural style of the fortifications and the types of coins and pottery uncovered at the site. To read about the elaborate grave goods of an aristocratic family in Classical Cyprus, go to "Living the Good Afterlife."