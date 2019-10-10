search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

2,300-Year-Old Fortifications Unearthed in Cyprus

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Cyprus Vigla FortificationsNICOSIA, CYPRUS—In-Cyprus reports that a previously unknown fortification dating to the early Hellenistic period has been discovered at the site of Pyla-Vigla on the southeastern coast of Cyprus. The well-defended settlement is situated on a steep plateau overlooking Larnaca Bay and the coastal road that connected the cities of Kition and Salamis. Archaeologists led by Brandon R. Olson and Justin Stephens of Metropolitan State University of Denver, Tom Landvatter of Reed College, and R. Scott Moore of Indiana University of Pennsylvania uncovered extensive mudbrick and fieldstone fortifications, projectile points, iron weapons, and lead sling bullets, which were dated to the late fourth and early third centuries B.C. on the basis of the architectural style of the fortifications and the types of coins and pottery uncovered at the site. To read about the elaborate grave goods of an aristocratic family in Classical Cyprus, go to "Living the Good Afterlife."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Letter from Jordan

Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America