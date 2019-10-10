search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Hominins May Have Stored Food 400,000 Years Ago

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Deer Bone MarrowTEL AVIV, ISRAEL—The New York Times reports that hominins living in what is now Israel may have stored food as early as 400,000 years ago. Researchers led by Ran Barkai of Tel Aviv University analyzed marks on more than 80,000 bones from Qesem Cave and found heavy chop marks on the ends of some of fallow deer leg bones. Barkai said these bones carry no meat and little fat, and the skin is easy to remove when the bone is fresh. “We had a hypothesis that these unusual chop marks at the end of the meatless bones had to do with the removal of dry skin,” he said. To see if it was possible to store the bones in order to eat their nutritious marrow later, Barkai and his team members collected the leg bones of freshly killed dear and stored them in cave-like conditions for several weeks. At the end of each week, someone took a flint flake and a quartzite tool and attempted to break open a bone to remove its marrow, which was tested for its nutritional value. The experiments produced marks similar to those found on the Paleolithic deer bones, and the test results showed that after nine weeks, the bone marrow was still edible and nutritious. To read about early hominins' scavenging for meat, go to "Marrow of Humanity."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Letter from Jordan

Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America