Lidar Technology Spots Archaeological Sites in Scotland

Monday, October 14, 2019

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that 1,000 possible archaeological sites have been identified on Arran, an island off the coast of Scotland, with lidar technology, a type of airborne laser scanning that creates a 3-D record of the land surface. The discoveries, which include a Neolithic ceremonial structure known as a cursus monument and medieval farmsteads and pastures, double the number of known archaeological sites on the island, according to Dave Cowley, Historic Environment Scotland rapid archaeological mapping manager. Cowley said continued use of lidar across Scotland is expected to identify tens of thousands of archaeological sites. To read about the possible function of artificial islets in Scotland's lochs, go to "Worlds Apart."