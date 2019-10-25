Medieval Scotsman’s Face Reconstructed

Friday, October 25, 2019

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that researchers from AOC Archaeology Group have reconstructed the face of a man whose 600-year-old remains were uncovered during a construction project in northeastern Scotland’s city of Aberdeen. Examination of his bones revealed he was over the age of 46 at the time of death, stood shorter than most men of the time period, and suffered from extensive dental disease. The chemical composition of his bones suggests he grew up in Scotland’s northwest Highlands, or on one of the Outer Hebrides islands. For more on facial reconstruction, go to "Neolithic FaceTime."