search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Quarrying Volcanic Rock Enriched Easter Island’s Soils

Monday, October 28, 2019

Easter Island QuarrySEWANEE, TENNESSEE—Science News reports that the weathering of volcanic rock at the site of Easter Island’s major rock quarry enriched the surrounding soil with phosphorus and other elements crucial for the growth of crops. Sarah Sherwood of the University of the South said radiocarbon dating of burned wood and plant material recovered from the quarry’s slopes suggests that the Rapa Nui began to farm there between A.D. 1495 and 1585, when soil quality deteriorated on other parts of the island. Microscopic plant remains in the soils indicate that Rapa Nui farmers grew sweet potatoes, bananas, taro, paper mulberry fruit, and perhaps bottle gourd in the enriched soil. Twenty-one partially buried monolithic statues known as moai have also been found on the quarry’s slopes. Jo Anne Van Tilburg of the University of California, Los Angeles, has investigated the backs of two of these statues and found that they were carved with crescent shapes and other figures before they were placed in pits packed with gravel to hold them upright. She thinks the statues may have been used in ceremonies to encourage crop growth. To read more about the Rapa Nui people's adaptation to Easter Island's harsh conditions, go to "World Roundup: Chile."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Letter from Jordan

Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America