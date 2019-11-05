Seventeenth-Century Hawking Ring Found in England

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

COLCHESTER, ENGLAND—A silver ring once used to tether a hunting raptor to its perch has been linked to the first Baronet of Sotterley, according to a BBC News report. Known as a vervel, the small ring, which measures less than one-half inch in diameter and is engraved with the name Thomas Playters, was discovered in a field in southeastern England by a metal detectorist last year. Sophie Flynn of the Colchester Museum said the vervel’s rounded interior surface would have caused minimal discomfort and reduced chance of injury to the bird. “The size and style of lettering suggests the vervel dates to the 1600s,” she added. Sir William John Playters, who died in 1832, was the last Baronet of Sotterley. To read about another find from the area, go to "Artifact."