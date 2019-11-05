search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Seventeenth-Century Hawking Ring Found in England

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

COLCHESTER, ENGLAND—A silver ring once used to tether a hunting raptor to its perch has been linked to the first Baronet of Sotterley, according to a BBC News report. Known as a vervel, the small ring, which measures less than one-half inch in diameter and is engraved with the name Thomas Playters, was discovered in a field in southeastern England by a metal detectorist last year. Sophie Flynn of the Colchester Museum said the vervel’s rounded interior surface would have caused minimal discomfort and reduced chance of injury to the bird. “The size and style of lettering suggests the vervel dates to the 1600s,” she added. Sir William John Playters, who died in 1832, was the last Baronet of Sotterley. To read about another find from the area, go to "Artifact."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Artists of the Dark Zone

Letter from Jordan

Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America