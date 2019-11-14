search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Origins of Egypt’s Sacred Ibis Mummies Examined

Thursday, November 14, 2019

Egypt Ibis MummyQUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA—According to a Cosmos Magazine report, paleogeneticist Sally Wasef of Griffith University and her colleagues analyzed DNA extracted from the mummified remains of African sacred ibises and found it unlikely that the ancient Egyptians raised the birds in hatcheries or farms. The remains of at least several million Threskiornis aethiopicus, mummified between 600 B.C. and A.D. 250, have been recovered from ancient temples dedicated to Thoth, the ibis-headed god of wisdom. Ibis mummies are thought to have been available for purchase at the temples, where they were put on display as offerings, and then eventually moved into tunnels and storage rooms beneath the temples. The 40 DNA samples in the study were collected from five such catacombs. Wasef and her team members were able to recover mitochondrial genomes from 14 of them, and found that none of these birds were closely related to each other through the maternal line, as they would have been if they had been bred in captivity for generations. She suggests the priests of Thoth captured wild birds or collected their eggs seasonally, then raised the chicks for eventual mummification without trying to breed them. Threskiornis aethiopicus is now extinct in Egypt. To read more about animal mummies, go to "Messengers to the Gods."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Searching for the Witches’ Tower

Artists of the Dark Zone

Letter from Jordan

From the Trenches

Proof Positive

Off the Grid

The Wrath of the Hittites

Melting Season

Provincial Pen Pal

Megalithic Mystery

Worlds Apart

The Lead Standard

Egypt's Temple Town

Æthelburga's Local Church

Down by the River

Rise of the Greek Crane

Jetting Across the British Isles

World Roundup

Island hopping to Australia, Dead Sea Scroll survival, Roman social security, and the village Canada forgot

Artifact

Another face in the crowd

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America