Iron Age Tombs Discovered in Oman

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

MUSCAT, OMAN—The Times of Oman reports that a burial site consisting of 45 tombs has been found near an Iron Age settlement on eastern Oman's Al Saleel Mountain by a team of researchers from Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Culture and the University of Heidelberg. The researchers stated that the stone tombs were built in varying lengths according to the status of the occupant some 3,000 years ago. Residents of the settlement are thought to have worked at a copper mine located less than one-half mile away. The mine is thought to have served as an important copper source into the early Islamic era. To read about bronze weapons discovered in an Iron Age building in Oman, go to "Fit for a War God."