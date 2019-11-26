Early Viking-Era Brooch Uncovered in Estonia

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

VARJA, ESTONIA—Estonian Public Broadcasting reports that a box-shaped brooch dated to the late eighth or ninth century A.D. was recovered in northeastern Estonia, near a Viking-era trade route and possible farmstead site. Archaeologist Mauri Kiudsoo of Tallinn University said the well-preserved brooch was cast in bronze in a single piece and was probably fastened with a steel pin, which has been lost. He thinks the brooch may have belonged to a woman who had been born on the island of Gotland, where hundreds of such ornaments have been found. To read Viking boat burials found on an Estonian island, go to "The First Vikings."