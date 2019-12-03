Ancient Greek Necropolis Unearthed in Sicily

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

GELA, SICILY—According to a report in The Local, excavation work on Sicily’s southern coast has revealed a small section of a Greek necropolis dating to the seventh century B.C. Among the burials, archaeologist Gianluca Calà has discovered the remains of a newborn and bones from a large animal in a hydria, or ceramic water jug, and a sarcophagus containing an intact skeleton. Pottery recovered from the graves links them to the earliest Greeks from Rhodes and Crete to settle in Sicily. To read about excavations at the nearby Greek colony of Akragas, go to "Sicily's Lost Theater."